(Corrects bullet to say firm sees FY HEPS 0.14 -0.17 c/shr, down 83-86 pct; not 1.05-1.10 c/shr, up 6-11 pct after the company clarified. Also corrects headline to reflect the change.)

June 29 Prescient Ltd:

* ‍Sees FY continuing operations HEPS and diluted HEPS between 0.14-0.17 cents per share, reflecting a decrease of 83 pct - 86 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)