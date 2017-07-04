REFILE-BRIEF-JCDecaux and Vivo sign contract in Brazil
* REG-JCDECAUX AND VIVO SIGN A NATIONAL CONTRACT TO ROLL OUT SMALL CELLS ACROSS JCDECAUX'S BRAZILIAN STREET FURNITURE NETWORK
July 4 JCDECAUX:
* SIGNING OF A NON-EXCLUSIVE 10-YEAR FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO DEPLOY SMALL CELLS IN JCDECAUX STREET FURNITURE IN BRAZIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
