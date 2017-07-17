RPT-BRIEF-Getinge Q2 core profit lags forecast, makes new provision over Hechingen

(Repeats to additional alerts)

July 17 (Reuters) - Getinge

* Q2 EBITA before acquisition, restructuring and integration costs increased 9.6% to SEK 864 m (788).

* Q2 Order intake increased by 1.1% to SEK 7,539 M (7,460). The order intake declined organically by 3.8%.

* Reuters Poll: Getinge Q2 order intake was seen at 7.8 bln SEK, Adj. EBITA at 909 mln

* Says restructuring and integration costs amounted to SEK 524 M (133), of which SEK 488 M comprised a provision for improvements in Hechingen in accordance with the Consent Decree with the FDA.

* A replanning of the ongoing remediation program has been conducted in Hechingen, Germany, and the Group has decided to make an additional provision of SEK 488 M to make the necessary changes.

* Net sales rose by 4.5% to SEK 7,241 M (6,927). Net sales decreased organically by 0.5%.

* Getinge says organic sales growth is is deemed to be slightly positive in 2017.

* Says Lars Sandström has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of Getinge Executive Team. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)