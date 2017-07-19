FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants' CFO James K. Zielke resigns
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump urges Senate Republicans to keep trying
Healthcare
Trump urges Senate Republicans to keep trying
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
California wildfire prompts thousands to evacuate
U.S.
California wildfire prompts thousands to evacuate
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 5:43 PM / an hour ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants' CFO James K. Zielke resigns

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word "resigns" in headline)

July 19 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc:

* Says on July 17, James K. Zielke tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer - SEC filing

* Says Zielke will continue as employee of company through August 31, 2017 to facilitate his successor's transition into role

* Says on July 18 co appointed Ryan M. Zink as company's new Chief Financial Officer effective as of August 1

* Zielke's resignation as Chief Financial Officer will take effect on July 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2uJwYwv) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.