2 hours ago
OFFICIAL CORRECTION-BRIEF-Seamless has listed SDS, receives SEK 191 mln
July 21, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 2 hours ago

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-BRIEF-Seamless has listed SDS, receives SEK 191 mln

1 Min Read

(The company corrects the amount received to 191 mln SEK from 180 mln in Friday's press release)

July 21 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution AB

* Says has listed SDS on Nasdaq First North Premier and receives SEK 191 million

* Says more than 1,300 investors committed SEK 191 million in new funds

* Says details regarding revenue and cost initiatives will be shared as part of Seamless Q2 results which will be announced on August 10th Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

