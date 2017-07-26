惠誉：新资产出售计划将令万达的财务状况进一步改善

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 25 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年7月24日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1026891">Fitch: New Asset Sale Plan to Further Improve Wanda's Financials 惠誉评级认为，在大连万达商业地产股份有限公司（万达；BBB/负面）修改2017年7月10日公布的与融创中国控股有限公司（融创；BB-/评级展望观察负面）的资产出 售计划条款后，万达的信用状况将获得进一步的改善。万达的评级展望为负面，反映其杠杆率上升，在新交易完成后，只要万达没有再次大幅提升杠杆率，该评级展望可能被调整为稳 定。 2017年 7月19日，万达宣布计划将其在中国的77家酒店出售给广州富力地产股份有限公司（广州富力，BB/评级展望观察负面），并将旗下13个文旅项目91%的股权出售给融创。 在此前发布的公告中，收购处置资产的仅为融创且万达需为融创取得一笔296亿人民币的三年期银行贷款。 该计划中的交易如果取得成功，在交易完成后，万达的净债务将由1240亿人民币降至410亿人民币。惠誉预计，在净债务降低的830亿人民币中，680亿人民币将来自资产 出售收益，另有150亿人民币的项目净债务将按照新条款由融创承担。据万达表示，此次交易后，公司的净债务将削减至300亿人民币。惠誉和万达预测的差额110亿人民币可 能是由于万达在2017上半年债务水平有所降低。 净债务降低意味着万达的杠杆率（按照净债务与经常性EBITDA之比计算）可能在2017年底将至2.0倍（2016年为12.1倍），经常性EBITDA对利息覆盖倍数 在2018年底前接近3倍（2016: 1.2倍）假设其大部分银行债务在2017年偿还，且剩余820亿人民币借款主要是境内债券。这一杠杆率水平低于大部分获得惠誉‘BBB’类评级的商业地产企业。然而，万 达的利息覆盖率仍然低于此类同业企业平均4.0倍的水平。惠誉将不再采用净债务与调整后存货之比率评估万达的杠杆率水平，因为万达将转变为主营投资地产公司，对地产销售的 依赖程度将大幅降低。 母公司万达集团的财务状况透明度较低，限制了万达的评级。如果母公司的财务状况恶化，则可能持续令万达的评级承压。 联系人： Vicki Shen（沈玺） 董事 +852 2263 9918 惠誉国际评级有限公司 香港中环德辅道中68号 万宜大厦19楼 Su Aik Lim（林树毅） 高级董事 +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 详情参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新闻稿为中文译本。如有疑问，请以英文版本为准。 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 