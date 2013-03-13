Fitch downgrades Italy's City of Como to 'BBB+'; negative outlook; withdraws ratings

March 13 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Italian City of Como’s Long-term local and foreign currency ratings to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-’ with Negative Outlooks, while affirming the Short-term foreign currency rating at F2. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn Como’s ratings as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Prior to the withdrawal, the downgrade followed that on Italy’s sovereign Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to ‘BBB+'/Negative on the 08 of March 2013 (see “Fitch Downgrades Italy to ‘BBB+'; Outlook Negative” available at www.fitchratings.com). The rating action primarily reflected the application of Fitch’s criteria, according to which subnationals’ ratings cannot usually be higher than their sovereign alongside the “International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States”, dated 17 August 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the City of Como.