RPT-Fitch: Irish bank provisions likely to stay high

March 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Loan impairment charges at Irish banks are likely to remain high, especially as a stricter provisioning approach will be introduced for some Irish mortgages in arrears during 2014, Fitch Ratings says. If a similar policy is also applied to some unsecured loans, impairment charges could even rise again. We believe arrears are likely to plateau in 2014 as the banks accelerate the resolution of mortgage arrears in line with new targets set by Central Bank of Ireland (CBoI) last week. Irish banks need to propose sustainable solutions for 50% of mortgages in long-term arrears (over 90 days overdue) by the end of this year, with further targets to be set for 2014. The pace of arrears formation slowed during 2012 for the two largest banks, AIB and Bank of Ireland (BoI). Tackling the rising mortgage arrears is important for the recovery of the banking sector. Stricter provisioning guidelines for impaired mortgages that cannot be sustainably restructured should improve comparability across banks. If the final guidelines specify haircuts, foreclosure costs and timeframe for the recovery on the loan, they could eliminate a lot of the judgement and therefore variation in banks’ approaches. The impairment charge for these mortgages may rise substantially. We expect asset-quality deterioration to track between the base case and stress scenario under the 2011 Prudential Capital Assessment Reviews (PCAR). But as long as mortgage arrears continue to rise there is the risk that losses will exceed the PCAR assumptions and hinder the recovery of the banking sector. This risk is reflected in the low Viability Ratings of the banks (AIB has a VR of ‘b-', BoI’s is ‘b’). The central bank is also considering higher capital requirements for banks that have poor mortgage arrears resolution strategies and weak execution. Depending on timing, this could be challenging for the banks if ability to generate capital through retained earnings has not recovered. The CBoI’s data shows that 11.9% of owner-occupied mortgages and 18.9% of buy-to-let mortgages were in arrears of over 90 days as at end-2012. The rate of increase has moderated quarter on quarter.