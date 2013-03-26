RPT-Fitch: No Rating Impact on Harbourmaster Pro-Rata CLO 2 from Counterparty Change

March 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings says that the ratings of Harbourmaster Pro-Rata CLO 2 B.V. will not be affected by the change in the class A1 VF Noteholder. In terms of eligibility, the transaction documents envisage minimum Fitch ratings of ‘A+'/‘F1’ for a holder of the A1VF notes. Although each of the previous and new class A1 VF Noteholders have been rated below this required threshold, their current ratings (‘A’/‘F1’) are able to support structured finance liability ratings of up to ‘AAAsf’, according to Fitch’s counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions. Harbourmaster Pro-Rata CLO 2 is a securitisation of mainly European senior secured loans with the total note issuance of EUR602m invested in a target portfolio of EUR587.5m. The portfolio is actively managed by Blackstone/GSO Debt Funds Europe Limited and advised by Blackstone/GSO Debt Funds Management Europe Limited.