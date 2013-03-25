FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: No Rating Impact on Citadel 2010-II from Document Amendment
March 25, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Fitch: No Rating Impact on Citadel 2010-II from Document Amendment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings says that there is no rating impact on Citadel 2010-II B.V. following the amendment to the notification triggers in the transaction documentation. Under the amendments, the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating Assignment Notification Triggers (notification trigger) on the seller F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V. (‘A-'/Negative/‘F2’) have been lowered to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB+'. In most Dutch RMBS transactions issued since 2004, the transfer of legal title of the mortgage receivables to the issuer from the seller is completed by registering a deed of assignment with the relevant tax authorities without having to notify the borrowers, otherwise known as a silent assignment. Where the seller is a deposit-taking institution, certain rights of set-off may accrue in favour of a borrower who has both a mortgage loan and holds credit deposits with the seller. The Assignment Notification Trigger is in place to notify borrowers that their mortgage liability is now with the issuer and therefore the borrower will not be entitled to set off any amounts credited to the relevant deposit account against payment under the mortgage loan. As the notification triggers at close for the transactions was below the ‘A’/‘F1’ rating level, Fitch did not take into consideration the trigger levels in its analysis. The agency instead assumed a loss of up to 10% to account for deposit set-off amounts, other claims and commingling risks in all rating scenarios. In addition, the seller has committed to depositing a dynamic reserve fund at the financial collateral account to account for any exposure above 10% of the collateral balance. The change in the documentation therefore has no rating impact on the notes.

