RPT-Fitch affirms Japan's Suruga Bank at 'A-'/stable

(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

March 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Suruga Bank Ltd.’s (Suruga) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘A-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of the rating action is provided below. Key Rating Drivers Suruga’s Long-Term IDRs are driven by its Viability Rating (VR), which takes into account the bank’s solid liquidity position, limited exposure to market risk and capital position which compares favourably with that of certain Japanese major banks. However, the ratings are constrained by the bank’s lack of geographical and business diversification. Given management focus on the retail business, Suruga’s loan exposure is concentrated on the retail sector with residential mortgage loans accounting for an approximate 70% share. The bank’s strong profitability relative to other Japanese banks is attributable to high lending margin in the mortgage loan portfolio (3.3% for the financial year ended March 2012 (FYE12)), accompanied by a low loss rate (0.3% in FYE12). Conservative screening of borrowers means non-performing loans remain less than 0.1% of total mortgage loans. Suruga’s exposure to market risk remains modest as its investment securities portfolio accounts for only 7% of total assets. Approximately 80% of the bank’s investment securities consist of floating-rate or short-term Japanese government bonds. Fitch expects Suruga to maintain sufficient profitability given its modest overhead and credit costs, which should underpin consistent internal capital generation. The agency estimates Suruga’s Fitch core capital ratio to be around 8.7% at end-March 2013 (compared with 8.4% at end-March 2012), which is in line with the average for major Japanese banks. The Short-Term IDR factors in Suruga’s strong liquidity position. Constant inflow of retail deposits adequately covers the bank’s loan growth, and its modest loans/deposits ratio of about 80% is likely to be maintained in the short- to medium-term. Suruga’s Support Rating of ‘4’ factors in limited probability of the government’s support. Fitch considers the government’s propensity to support Suruga to be limited, given the bank’s marginal systemic importance within Japan’s financial system and its small operational size with total assets of about USD40bn. The ‘4’ Support Rating indicates a Support Rating Floor of ‘B’ under Fitch’s criteria. Ratings Sensitivities Fitch does not expect rating changes in the medium-term, but negative rating action may be taken should overall loan quality materially and unexpectedly deteriorate due to stress in the system and result in capital erosion. Negative rating action is also likely, if the bank increases risk appetite and grows without sufficient mitigating factors such as a higher capital buffer. Positive rating action may result from material and sustainable improvement in the domestic operating environment leading to the bank’s organic growth without a substantial increase in risk appetite. Full list of rating actions for Suruga: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘F1’ - Viability Rating affirmed at ‘a-’ - Support Rating affirmed at ‘4’ - Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘B’