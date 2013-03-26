RPT-Fitch downgrades CPB and BOC to 'D' and 'RD'; Hellenic Bank remains on negative watch

(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

March 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on the three largest Cypriot banks following the agreement the Eurogroup reached with the Cypriot authorities on Monday morning as a precondition to provide EUR10billion in financial assistance to Cyprus. Fitch has downgraded the Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB) to Default (D) and those of Bank of Cyprus (BOC) to ‘Restricted Default’ (RD) from ‘B’, respectively, on losses imposed on senior creditors. The fact that BOC will continue to operate in Cyprus, while CPB will be wound-down drives the difference in their Long-term IDRs (‘RD’ for BOC; ‘D’ for CPB) The Support Rating Floors (SRF) of the two banks have been revised to ‘NF’ from ‘B’ and Support Ratings (SR) to ‘5’ from ‘4’ as a result of the bail-in of senior creditors. Following this, Fitch has also downgraded their VR to ‘f’ from ‘c’. Fitch has also maintained the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Hellenic Bank’s (HB) ratings except for its ‘cc’ VR, which has been revised to Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) from RWN. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - CPB and BOC According to the agreement, CPB will be resolved immediately under the newly adopted bank resolution framework. CPB will be split into a good bank and a bad bank. The bad bank will largely comprise non-performing assets, and on the liabilities side bonds and uninsured deposits (deposits above 100,000 euros). It will be liquidated over time and Fitch expects the banking licence to be revoked. The agency expects sizeable losses to be imposed on the bad bank’s liabilities. CPB’s good assets and the insured deposits will be transferred to BOC. Under the agreement, BOC will be recapitalised through a conversion of uninsured deposits into equity, with bondholders to be fully written down together with equity shareholders. The intention is that the conversion will be such that a capital ratio of 9 % is secured by the end of the programme. Fitch expects enforcement of losses on BOC’s uninsured deposits to be material as the bank will have no access to state capital aid under the EUR10 billion rescue package. According to Fitch’s rating definitions, ‘D’ ratings indicate an issuer that in Fitch’s opinion has entered into bankruptcy filings, administration, receivership, liquidation or other formal winding-up procedure, or which has otherwise ceased business. This applies to CPB. ‘RD’ ratings indicate an issuer that in our view has experienced an uncured payment default on a bond, loan or other material obligation but which has not entered into liquidation or ceased operating, which is the case for BoC. The two banks’ senior notes have been downgraded to ‘C’/‘RR6’ from ‘B’/‘RR4’ to reflect the defaults on the bonds and their write-down. KEY RATING DRIVERS - HB Unlike its two other peers, HB’s Long-term IDR and SRF of ‘B’ and SR of ‘4’ have not been downgraded due to the absence of any write-down of senior creditors to date and continued availability of liquidity support from the European Central Bank (ECB), as outlined in the Eurogroup Statement. However, the RWN continues to indicate the potential for the Long-term IDR to be downgraded. The RWE on HB’s ‘cc’ VR reflects the potential for the rating to be either downgraded or upgraded depending on near-term developments. The rating could be downgraded to ‘f’, indicating that HB has failed, if asset quality problems intensify to the extent that the bank needs recapitalising, or if it becomes clear that the bank is highly dependent on extraordinary liquidity support to continue to service its obligations. Conversely, the VR could be upgraded if the bank is able to maintain its solvency and liquidity without external support. The proposed sale of the Greek branch network and resulting potential reduction of risk weighted assets may support the bank’s capital position, and depositors may be somewhat more willing to keep funding the bank as a result of HB not being included to date in any resolution measures. RATING SENSITIVITIES - CPB Fitch will withdraw CPB’s ratings on the revocation of its banking licence and the placement of the bank into liquidation proceedings. RATING SENSITIVITIES - BOC Fitch will revise the IDRs and VR of BOC once the terms of the recapitalisation become clear. Alongside its recapitalisation, BOC is likely to be subject to considerable restructuring, which may include the disposal of its Greek operations, affecting its overall credit fundamentals. The SRF of ‘NF’ and Support Rating of ‘5’ reflect Fitch’s view that BOC cannot rely on full support from the Cypriot authorities. The ‘RR6’ on its long-term senior debt issues reflects poor recovery prospects. RRs are sensitive to various factors, most importantly valuation and availability of free assets and the mix of unsecured and secured liabilities. RATING SENSITIVITIES - HB HB’s IDRs and SR could be downgraded and its SRF revised lower if (i) restrictions on deposit withdrawals remain in place for a prolonged period (in this case the Long-term IDR will likely be downgraded to ‘RD’); (ii) it becomes clear the bank requires solvency, as well as liquidity, support (in this case the Long-term IDR will likely be downgraded to the level of the bank’s VR); or (iii) the Cypriot sovereign ratings (‘B’/Negative) are downgraded (in this case, HB’s Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded with the sovereign). The VR could be downgraded to ‘f’, indicating that HB has failed, if asset quality problems intensify to the extent that the bank needs recapitalising, or if the bank becomes highly dependent on extraordinary liquidity support in order to continue to service its obligations. Conversely, the VR could be upgraded if the bank is able to maintain its solvency and liquidity without external support. The rating actions are as follows: BOC --Long-term IDR downgraded to ‘RD’ from ‘B’; RWN removed --Short-term IDR downgraded to ‘RD’ from ‘B’; RWN removed --Viability Rating downgraded to ‘f’ from ‘c’; RWN removed --Support Rating downgraded to ‘5’ from ‘4’; RWN removed --Support Rating Floor revised to ‘NF’ from ‘B’; RWN removed --Senior notes downgraded to ‘C’/‘RR6’ from ‘B’/RR4’; RWN removed --Commercial paper downgraded to ‘C’ from ‘B’; RWN removed CPB --Long-term IDR downgraded to ‘D’ from ‘B’; RWN removed --Short-term IDR downgraded to ‘D’ from ‘B’; RWN removed --Viability Rating downgraded to ‘f’ from ‘c’; RWN removed --Support Rating downgraded to ‘5’ from ‘4’; RWN removed --Support Rating Floor revised to ‘NF’ from ‘B’; RWN removed --Senior notes downgraded to ‘C’/‘RR6’ from ‘B’/RR4’; RWN removed HB --Long-term IDR at ‘B’; RWN maintained --Short-term IDR at ‘B’; RWN maintained --Viability Rating at ‘cc’; Rating Watch revised to Evolving from Negative --Support Rating at ‘4’; RWN maintained --Support Rating Floor at ‘B’; RWN maintained The rating impact, if any, from the above rating actions on the banks’ covered bonds will be detailed in a separate comment.