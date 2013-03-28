RPT-Fitch Affirms Shinhan 2010-1, 2011-2, 2011-3 and 2012-1 at 'AAAsf'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 28 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Shinhan Card 2010-1 International Ltd (Shinhan 2010-1), Shinhan Card 2011-2 International Ltd (Shinhan 2011-2), Shinhan Card 2011-3 International Ltd (Shinhan 2011-3) and Shinhan Card 2012-1 International Ltd (Shinhan 2012-1). All of the transactions are securitisations of credit card receivables in South Korea originated by Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. (Shinhan Card; A-/Stable/F2).

The rating actions are as listed below:

Shinhan 2010-1

USD300m floating-rate notes due February 2015 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Shinhan 2011-2

USD300m floating-rate notes due March 2015 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Shinhan 2011-3

USD300m floating-rate notes due November 2016 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Shinhan 2012-1

USD400m floating-rate notes due March 2017 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Key Rating Drivers

The affirmation reflects Fitch’s view that the performance of the underlying assets has remained well within expectation, and that credit enhancement is sufficient to support the current ratings.

Delinquencies have been low and payment rates have remained stable since the transactions closed.

Fitch expects delinquencies to continue to increase marginally over the next 12 months, given high household debt levels in South Korea. However, the eligibility criteria Fitch uses to assess the underlying pools and the agency’s conservative base case assumptions show the transactions have sufficient protection for the current ratings. These are reflected in the Stable Outlook. According to the respective transactions’ February 2013 servicer reports, the three-month average delinquency ratio, was 0.1% for Shinhan 2010-1, 0.09% for Shinhan 2011-2, 0.08% for Shinhan 2011-3 and 0.07% for Shinhan 2012-1, well below the transactions’ trigger of 2%.

The three-month average annualised net yield was 5.62% for Shinhan 2010-1, 4.98% for Shinhan 2011-2, 5.38% for Shinhan 2011-3 and 4.91% for Shinhan 2012-1, compared with the transactions’ trigger of 0%. The three-month average payment rate was 64.78% for Shinhan 2010-1, 64.39% for Shinhan 2011-2, 64.37% for Shinhan 2011-3 and 65.53% for Shinhan 2012-1, well above the transaction trigger of 35%.

Rating Sensitivities

Fitch uses two different scenarios when evaluating the rating sensitivities of the rated notes: 1) increased defaults; and 2) a reduction in monthly payment rate (MPR). Assuming that the current product mix, the payment rate and the net yield of the portfolio remain unchanged from current levels as reported in the February 2013 servicer reports, an increase of annualized default rates to 28% may lead to a downgrade of all transactions. Assuming that the current product mix, the annualized default rate and the net yield of the portfolio remain unchanged from current levels, a decrease of MPR to below 22% may lead to a downgrade of all transactions. The initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are explained in the New Issue report of each transaction, available at www.fitchratings.com.

A comparison of Shinhan 2012-1 representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for this asset class is available by accessing the reports given under Related Research below.