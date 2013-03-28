RPT-Fitch Affirms PSP's Senior Unsecured Rating at 'A-'

(Repeat for additional Subscribers)

March 28 (Reuters)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed PSP Swiss Property AG’s (PSP) senior unsecured rating at ‘A-’ and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB+’ with a Stable Outlook. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at ‘F2’. The affirmation reflects Fitch’s expectation of a continued strong financial risk profile driven by recurring rental income from a quality pure Swiss commercial property portfolio. A conservative balance sheet and management’s approach towards financing its long-term assets provide strong headroom for the rating. Swiss property assets continue to be supported by a robust economy attracting international businesses and investment flows. PSP’s business model is underpinned by the positive yield gap between its property income yields and low CHF funding rates.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Debt Serviceability:

FY12 results were in line with Fitch’s expectations. PSP should continue to achieve EBITDA net interest cover above 4.5x and a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) between 30% and 35% over the medium term. This is well within the ‘BBB+’ IDR range, despite the shorter lease structures in Switzerland (five years versus seven to eight years for offices in the UK).

Strong Recurring Rental Income:

Cash flow generation has proved very defensive through the cycle, driven by mild inflationary increases and rent improvements upon new renewals. Vacancy rates (percentage of rent income) remain around 8%. PSP has no significant tenant arrears, nor has it experienced any material tenant defaults. The agency expects vacancy rates to remain below 10% in the medium term.

Low Cost of Funding:

The passing cost of funds was 2.2%, and with above 80% of debt hedged the company faces little interest-rate risk over the next three to five years. To some extent, the low cost is a function of PSP’s relatively short average debt maturity of 3.7 years versus 8-10 years for the major UK REITs. Nevertheless, a shorter debt maturity profile is reasonable in the context of PSP’s shorter lease structures. The recent CHF120m 2019 bond issued in February 2013 with a 1% coupon demonstrated PSP’s strong access to the bond market.

Solid Swiss Property Market:

Despite a lacklustre economy going into 2013, the outlook for rents, and specifically for Zurich offices (PSP’s key assets), is stable. The investment market remains solid as a result of the favourable yield pick up on Swiss property. The 10-year Swiss franc swap rate averaged less than 1 % during 2012, attractive to investors when funding prime property assets yielding around 3%.

Development Exposure Is Measured:

PSP’s outstanding committed development exposure is moderate at CHF103m, although the potential programme is around CHF493m over the next five years. Fitch expects total development capex for 2013 to remain less than 3% of the investment property portfolio.

Limited Geographic Diversification:

The ratings are constrained by the size of the Swiss property market, which is small by European standards. The ratings also incorporate the relatively short-term lease structure in Switzerland.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: An increase in rent arrears, tenant defaults, resulting in EBITDA interest cover falling below 2.5x, would be negative for the ratings. Furthermore, material committed development spend rising above 15% of the investment would pressure the current rating.

Positive: An upgrade could occur if PSP materially diversified its existing portfolio geographically or by sector. Such a transformation would have to be supported by financial metrics being maintained, notably LTV below 50% through the cycle.