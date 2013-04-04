RPT-Fitch rates PT Pupuk Indonesia at 'AAA (idn)'; outlook stable

(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of National Long-Term ‘AAA (idn)’ with a stable outlook to PT Pupuk Indonesia(Persero) (PTPI), the government-owned fertilizer producer.Factors Supporting PeringkatSama with sovereign ratings: Rating equated with sovereign ratings on a national scale that reflects the operational and strategic ties strong between PTPI with the government of Indonesia (BBB-/Stable) as the holderstock.

Strong relationships are manifested in the public service obligation (public serviceobligation) carried by the company as a manufacturer and distributor of fertilizersubsidized in Indonesia, which accounts for almost 75% of the annual production volumePTPI. Support was also reflected in regulations issued by the government tomake fertilizer manufacturers as one of the priority industriesallocation of gas supplies along with miners and oil companiespower plants; taking into account the limited gas supplies inIndonesia. PTPI strategic importance to the government is also reflected bythe company’s position as the nation’s largest fertilizer producer.

Mechanism of government subsidies: the Government pays the difference between the cost PTPIproduction plus a margin and selling prices were deregulated fertilizer. Therefore,subsidy mechanism protects PTPI profitability, especially in the middlefluctuations in the price of gas and other raw materials. Gas is used extensively infertilizer production, as raw materials and fuel.

Agrarian sector underpin demand for fertilizer: Approximately 20 million households in Indonesian rice farmers and most of them are eligible to receivesubsidized fertilizer. Rice is the staple food for Indonesia and the scarcityinventory can lead to issues, political and social. PTPI stable outlookreflects Fitch’s expectation that the Indonesian government will maintainfertilizer subsidies in the medium term fiscal policy as oneprimary.

Debt-financed expansion: PTPI plans to increase investment in the twonext three years to expand its facilities and alsoimprove operational integration and regional coverage. Fitch estimatesPTPI be able to carry the debt-financed expansion is supported recordtraces of good company, market leadership and financial resourcesdiversified.

sensitivity Rating

Negative: future developments that could, individually or collectively,triggering the decline include: - Signs of the availability of the attenuation relationship with the government of IndonesiaPositive: No action staging due to the positiveenterprise has been at the highest level on a national scale.