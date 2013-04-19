RPT-Fitch Publishes Risk Radar Report for Asia-Pacific

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published its inaugural edition of APAC Risk Radar.

The latest addition to Fitch’s Risk Radar series complements the global and Latin America Risk Radar publications already published. Key macroeconomic rating drivers for Fitch’s portfolio of ratings in the region are portrayed, with their relative urgency and impact.

Fitch considers most potential risks to be lower in urgency in Asia-Pacific (APAC) than in other regions. Comparatively strong growth and the strengthening of sovereign balance sheets have increased buffers against future shocks. The high proportion of Stable Outlooks in the APAC portfolio supports our expectation of rating stability in the region.