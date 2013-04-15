RPT-Fitch assigns Alfa-Bank's senior eurobond expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating

April 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Alfa Bond Issuance plc’s upcoming RUB-denominated senior issue of limited recourse loan participation notes an expected Long-term ‘BBB-(EXP)’ rating. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The proceeds from the issue will be on-lent to Russian OJSC Alfa-Bank (Alfa), rated Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) ‘BBB-'/Stable, Short-term IDR ‘F3’, Viability Rating ‘bbb-', Support Rating ‘4’, Support Rating Floor ‘B’ and National Long-term rating ‘AA+(rus)'/Stable. There are no financial covenants in the facility agreement except compliance with regulatory capital requirements. The terms of the issue include an event of default clause in case the parent company ABH Financial Limited (ABHFL, ‘BB+'/Stable) or its successor (in case of potential reorganisation) ceases to control more than 50% of Alfa. The loan/notes will not be guaranteed by ABHFL.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The issue ratings correspond to Alfa’s Long-term local currency IDR (‘BBB-'/Stable), which reflects the bank’s solid franchise and decent prospects for further franchise development, its solid management and track record of navigating through successive crises in the Russian market and its currently strong balance sheet and performance metrics. At the same time, Alfa’s IDRs also consider its still moderate market shares in a sector dominated by state-owned banks, the likelihood of continued significant cyclicality in the performance of the Russian economy and the bank and potential contingent risks arising from the operations of the broader Alfa Group.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An upgrade of Alfa’s Long-term IDRs and issue ratings is unlikely in the near term given the level of Russia’s sovereign IDRs (‘BBB’/Stable); the expected cyclicality in the performance of the Russian economy, and hence also of the bank; and Alfa’s still moderate market shares.

A deep and prolonged recession in Russia could put pressure on Alfa’s ratings. However, in light of the bank’s track record of managing through previous crises, Fitch would probably only downgrade Alfa to sub investment-grade level if there was considerable impairment to its financial position.