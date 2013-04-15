RPT-Fitch Menegaskan Bakrie Telecom di 'CCC'; prospec Stabil

(Repeat for additonal subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings Long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings PT Bakrie Telecom (BTEL) at ‘CCC’. Bonds amounting to USD380 million which will fall due in May 2015 were fully guaranteed by BTEL also affirmed at ‘CCC’ with a Recovery Rating at ‘RR4’. Prospects are stable.

Liquidity is limited: Fitch estimates that the amount of current cash and cash to be generated from operating activities will not be sufficient to meet liabilities maturing in 2013, which consisted of $ 15 million bank loan amortized, USD42 million of finance lease principal, $ 25 million of equipment still have to be paid, at least $ 60 million and interest payments of at least $ 25 million in capital expenditures. Based on the terms of the bond USD, BTEL only acquire new debt at a maximum of $ 30 million as the company continues to be incurrence covenant violation. Total consolidated debt / EBITDA 12 months last was in 5.2x at the end of December 2012, compared with incurrence covenant at 4.75x ..

There is indication that cash generated from operations under Fitch’s current expectations might result in downgrades due liquidity position of the company are relatively weak even to rank ‘CCC’.

Decreased Credit Profile: Fitch found that funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage of BTEL will remain above 5.0x in the year 2013 and 2013. EBITDA is likely to remain at the same level difficulties because CDMA technology to keep its market share in the industry dominated by GSM. EBITDA of BTEL down about 28% to USD102 million in 2012 from USD121 million in 2011 and USD141 million in 2010. The decrease was primarily caused by a decline in subscribers to 11.6 million in December 2012 from 13 million in 2010, increased competition from GSM operators and high operational costs which includes the cost of higher frequencies.

Low Capital Expenditure: BTEL has limited flexibility to develop its network infrastructure in 2013. Free capital expenditures in 2013 amounting to U.S. $ 25 million or 10% -11% of revenues classified much smaller when compared to the top three GSM operators who will invest at least 25% -30% of their income to grow the business data. Because of this, BTEL will be difficult to develop revenue obtained from the data and will most likely lose the ability to GSM operators to compete with larger, due to failure to make a significant investment in its network to support data rapidly growing traffic.

Consolidation CDMA: CDMA operators such difficulties BTEL and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (Smartfren, CC (idn)) are likely to participate in the activity consolidation as they face tight liquidity and weak advantage. CDMA operators have difficulties because of the limited variation of CDMA handsets and the narrowing of the difference between CDMA operators and rates GSM. CDMA units owned by PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom, BBB-/Stable) which had previously been discussing a merger plan does not work with BTEL in 2010, could acquire one CDMA operator smaller to strengthen its customer base.

Sensitivity Rating

BTEL have positive ranking measures are limited because of constraints on liquidity. However, the ranking positive action can occur when:

- Significant improvement of business performance resulting in improved liquidity position, although Fitch believes that this has less likely to occur

- M & A transactions with a larger operator or investor stronger that will improve the company’s financial and operational performance Negative actions on the ratings could have occurred when:

- Decreased levels of liquidity which confirms the inability of the company to meet its obligations in 2013.