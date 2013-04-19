RPT-Fitch affirms Great Places Housing Group Limited at 'AA-'; outlook stable

April 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Great Places Housing Group Limited’s (GPHG) Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at ‘AA-’ and Short-term local currency rating at ‘F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect the still high demand for social housing where GPHG operates as well as continued cash flow from rented properties. The ratings also reflect secured cash flow from public funds and the control and regulation provided through the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA). The group receives social housing grants from central government and from government subsidies in the form of housing benefit. Up to 77% of the groups operating cash flow comes from social housing lettings backed by housing benefit.

GPHG operates in Northern England and the Midlands, where demand for affordable housing is still strong. The group’s rents are on average 66% lower than market rents.

GPHG has recorded surpluses for the past six years and generated efficiencies and value for money. Surpluses have been generated from core social housing activities rather than relying on development activities. GPHG is still on target to meet its development contract with the HCA. The group received a grant allocation of GBP29.6m in 2011, which will go towards the building of 1,281 homes.

Due to the development programme in which the group is involved, long-term debt has increased to GBP387m at FYE13 from GBP144m at FYE07. In October 2012, the group issued a GBP150m secured bond. Another GBP50m is retained and will be issued at an appropriate time. Nevertheless, the debt repayment profile is long and fairly smooth. Further growth in debt over the business plan will increase in line with the group’s development plan.

Interest cover and gearing have been comfortably met in the past and are projected to be met over the next five years of the business plan. In FY12, interest cover was 216%, much higher than the internal covenant target of 120%. Gearing has grown slightly to 38% but remains well below the loan covenant requirement of 65%. At FYE12 the group had GBP6.3m in liquid assets and has adhered to minimum levels of liquidity requirements in its business plan.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A downgrade could result from material increases in rent arrears resulting from the changes in the housing benefit system, a further significant cut in capital grants, a loosening of the regulatory environment, increased volatility in operating revenue and a significant increase in gearing. Any significant weakening of the UK government’s propensity to provide support could hurt both the standalone assessment and the credit enhancement of the registered provider and may lead to a decrease in the notching uplift applied to its standalone profile.