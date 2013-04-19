FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Publishes EMEA 2012 Pharmaceuticals Companies Dashboard
#Credit Markets
April 19, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch Publishes EMEA 2012 Pharmaceuticals Companies Dashboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA 2012 Pharmaceuticals Companies dashboard.

The publication explores major topics affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: European Big Pharma Year-End Results.

- What Fitch is watching: Patent Expiration, Accessing Emerging Markets, Share Buybacks.

- The ratings impact of the above.

Issuers covered in the special report include Novartis AG, Roche Holding Ltd, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Bayer AG .

A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Big Pharma Year-End Results 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
