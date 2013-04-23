FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch publishes multi-issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC tracker
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch publishes multi-issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC tracker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 23 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker covering Q412 data.

The report covers the effects of asset transfers to the asset management company SAREB in December 2012 by “group one” banks (Bankia, NCG Banco and Catalunya Banc ). These financial institutions received capital aid and were the main sellers of real estate mortgages and assets to the asset management company SAREB. Their CHs are therefore secured by a reduced mortgage cover pool of better credit quality.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker

here

