FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Downgrades Turks & Caicos Islands' UK Government Guaranteed USD Bond to 'AA+'
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 22, 2013 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Downgrades Turks & Caicos Islands' UK Government Guaranteed USD Bond to 'AA+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the UK Government Guaranteed Turks and Caicos Islands’ USD170m 3.20% notes due 2016 to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on the full, unconditional, and irrevocable guarantee provided by the Secretary of State for International Development, for and on behalf of the Government of the UK (‘AA+'/Stable), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the guarantee as specified in the guarantee documentation.

RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating is sensitive to any further changes in the UK sovereign rating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.