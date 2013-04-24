RPT-Fitch Affirms All Connecticut Student Loan Foundation-Indenture of Trust 2004 (CT) Bonds

April 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings affirms the senior student loan bonds at ‘AAAsf’ and the subordinate bonds at ‘AAsf’ issued by Connecticut Student Loan Foundation - Indenture of Trust 2004 (CT). The Rating Outlook on the senior notes, which is tied to the sovereign rating of the U.S. government, remains Negative, while the Rating Outlook on the subordinate note remains Stable.

Fitch used its ‘Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria’, and ‘Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS’ to review the ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings on the senior and subordinate notes are affirmed based on the sufficient level of credit enhancement to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit enhancement for the senior notes consists of overcollateralization, subordination provided by the class B note, and projected minimum excess spread, while the subordinated notes benefit from projected excess spread and overcollateralization.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Since FFELP student loan ABS rely on the U.S. government to reimburse defaults, ‘AAAsf’ FFELP ABS ratings will likely move in tandem with the ‘AAA’ U.S. sovereign rating. Aside from the U.S. sovereign rating, defaults and basis risk account for the majority of the risk embedded in FFELP student loan transactions. Additional defaults and basis shock beyond Fitch’s published stresses could result in future downgrades. Likewise, a buildup of credit enhancement driven by positive excess spread given favorable basis factor conditions could lead to future upgrades.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions:

Connecticut Student Loan Foundation - Indenture of Trust 2004 (CT):

--Series 2004 A-1 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Negative;

--Series 2004 A-3 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Negative;

--Series 2004 A-7 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Negative;

--Series 2006 A-1 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Negative;

--Series 2006 A-2 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Negative;

--Series 2007 A-3 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Negative;

--Series 2004 B affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Series 2006 B affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable.