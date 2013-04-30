RPT-Fitch Affirms BPD Riau Kepri, Lampung and Maluku's National Ratings; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 30 (Reuters)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ‘A(idn)’ Long-Term National rating of three Indonesian regional development banks - PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Riau and Kepri (BPD Riau Kepri), PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung’s (BPD Lampung), and PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Maluku (BPD Maluku).The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

Rating Action Rationale

The affirmation of the National Long Term ratings reflects unchanged support from the regional and central governments. The central government may provide limited support to these three regional banks, if required, given their important policy role in supporting the development of their regional economies, and in spite of their lower systemic risk compared to other large banks in Indonesia.

Rating Drivers

The National ratings of BPD Lampung and BPD Maluku reflect Fitch’s view of a propensity of support from each regional government, if needed, given their majority ownership in these banks.

While BPD Riau Kepri is a relatively smaller bank (0.5% of system assets), its National rating reflects its strong capital position, sizeable low-cost deposit base, average profitability and modest asset quality.

BPD Riau Kepri, Lampung and Maluku act as a treasurer for their respective regional governments, and are the main lender to their region’s civil governments. The central government showed its support through capital injections into these banks’ recapitalisation programmes in 1998.

Rating Sensitivities - National Ratings

An upgrade of the Indonesian sovereign rating may impact the banks’ ratings. Upside potential for the banks’ National Ratings may also result if they can successfully close the gap with their larger Indonesian peers in terms of the size of operations and assets, while maintaining a sound asset quality record, high core capitalisation and healthy profitability with a predominantly low cost funding base.

Downward rating pressure may arise from a weakening of the government’s ability and/or propensity to provide extraordinary financial support to regional development banks. However, Fitch believes this to be a remote prospect in the near- to medium-term. Deterioration in the banks’ standalone financial profile is unlikely to impact their National Ratings, given regional governments’ majority ownership in and potential support to these banks.

Rating Sensitivities - Debt Ratings

The ratings of the banks’ Rupiah-denominated senior bonds and medium-term notes are the same as their National Long-Term rating. This is because these debts constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the concerned entities and rank equally with all their other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any changes in the National Long-Term rating would also affect these issue ratings.

The list of rating actions is as below:

BPD Riau Kepri

National Long-Term rating affirmed at ‘A(idn)'; Outlook Stable

Rupiah Senior Bond 2011 at ‘A(idn)’

BPD Lampung

National Long-Term rating affirmed at ‘A (idn)'; Outlook Stable

Rupiah Senior Bond 2012 affirmed at ‘A(idn)’

BPD Maluku

National Long-Term rating affirmed at ‘A(idn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term rating affirmed at ‘F1(idn)’

Rupiah Medium Term Notes 2011 affirmed at ‘A(idn)’

Rupiah Senior Bond 2011 affirmed at ‘A(idn)’