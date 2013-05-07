RPT-Fitch upgrades Tambov Region to 'BB+'; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 7 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Russian Region of Tambov’s Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’, with Stable Outlooks and affirmed its Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘B’. The agency has also upgraded the region’s National Long-term rating to ‘AA(rus)’ from ‘AA-(rus)’ with Stable Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The upgrades reflect the region’s improved budgetary performance, surplus before debt variation for the second consequence year and moderate debt burden, which will decline according to Fitch’s expectation. The ratings also factor in the modest size of the local economy and budget, which leads to a high dependence on transfers from federation.

Fitch expects the region to maintain sound budgetary performance with the operating margin averaging 14% in the medium term. In 2012, the region improved its budgetary performance with the operating margin rising to 16.9% (2011: 14%). The region recorded a surplus before debt variation for the second consecutive year. In 2012 it accounted for 1.7% of total revenue and occurred because of control of the operating expenditure growth.

Fitch does not expect the region’s debt will materially change in the medium term. Direct risk accounted for RUB6bn (22% of current revenue) in 2012 and Fitch forecasts that absolute debt will stabilise at this level in 2013-2015. This means a gradual decline in the relative debt burden to 17% of current revenue by 2015. In 2012, the administration improved the debt maturity profile and contracted a three-year revolving credit line with Sberbank of Russia (BBB/Stable/F3/bbb). However, the region is not intending to stop using short-term one-year bank loans in the medium term.

At the beginning of 2013, the region had accumulated significant cash reserves of RUB5bn, up from RUB3bn a year earlier. This led to very low net overall risk of 9.3% of current revenue down from 14.6 in the previous year. Fitch expects the region will use part of this accumulated cash for deficit financing and partial financing of maturing debt in 2013. However, the cash reserve remains strong and will exceed RUB4bn by end-2013.

In Fitch’s view, the region’s contingent liabilities do not expose it to any material risk. Contingent liabilities from issued guarantees and public sector debt declined to RUB1.5bn in 2012 from a peak of RUB6.2bn in 2008. The region issues guarantees to fund its investment programme through public companies. Indirect risk is well monitored by the region and has maturity till 2017.

Tambov’s economy is historically weaker than that of the average Russian region. Despite recent fast development, the region’s wealth indicators remain well below the national median, which supresses the region’s tax base. This has led to the region’s high dependence on the federal transfers. However, federal transfers act as a stabilising factor during recessions, making the region less vulnerable to negative external shocks.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Direct risk declining to about 15%-17% of current revenue, coupled with maintenance of sustainable strong operating performance in line with 2012 actuals would lead to an upgrade.

Deterioration of the budgetary performance with operating margin close to 10%, resulting in weakening of the debt coverage ratio coupled with increasing refinancing risk would lead to a downgrade.