FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: APAC SF Ratings Broadly Stable in 2012: Downgrades Mostly in Japanese CMBS
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 24, 2013 / 9:21 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch: APAC SF Ratings Broadly Stable in 2012: Downgrades Mostly in Japanese CMBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that Asia-Pacific (APAC) structured finance (SF) tranches remained largely stable in 2012, with over 95% of tranches maintaining their ratings or being paid in full (PIF), compared with 89% in 2011.

As in previous years most downgrades (92.8%) were to Japanese transactions, three quarters of which were CMBS. Ratings from two credit-linked notes referencing a Japanese government bond were also downgraded following a similar action on Japan’s Local Currency Issuer Default Rating. All impairments (downgrades to ‘CCsf’ or ‘Csf’) in 2012 came from the ‘CCCsf’ category and were concentrated in Japanese CMBS which contributed to eight of the nine impairments. The remaining impairment was a New Zealand non-conforming RMBS tranche.

Downgrades outnumbered upgrades for the fifth consecutive year, the ratio being 2:1 in 2012. However, the number of downgrades declined sharply to 28 in 2012 from 66 in 2011 and from the peak of 143 in 2009. This reflects a stabilising trend in the sector. Upgrades remain limited due to the fact that 52% of Fitch’s APAC SF rated tranches are rated ‘AAAsf’.

The Outlook for APAC SF remains largely Stable. Negative Outlooks are limited to three Japanese CMBS tranches and two New Zealand non-conforming RMBS tranches. Distressed ratings (‘CCCsf’ or below), which are expected to contribute to rating volatility, are isolated in Japanese CMBS and Australian and New Zealand non-conforming RMBS.

The report, ‘2012 Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Transition and Default Study and Outlook’, is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: 2012 Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Transition and Default Study & Outlook

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.