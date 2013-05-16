RPT-FITCH: Adira LEVEL OF INSURANCE IN IFS 'AA (IDN)' / STABLE

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Insurer Financial Strength ratings (IFS) PT Asuransi Adira(AI) at ‘AA (idn)’ with Stable Outlook.

Key rating triggers

The ratings reflect the consistent profitability and operational AI conservative investment risk profile relative to firms Another insurance rated. Profitability supported by discipline underwriting and claims management practices, stable investment returns and good premium growth. Pre-tax return on assets and return on average equity averaged about 16.3% and 37.6% respectively during the five years last.

AI selecting and evaluating investment portfolio periodically. at the end 2012, more than 70% of its assets invested in cash and cash equivalents while about 25.4% are in fixed income instruments with quality healthy credit. AI in the corporate bond portfolio, 92% is in nationally ranked ‘AA’ and ‘AAA’. High-risk assets such as stock portfolio is kept minimal, approximately 4.3% of the equity during the period same.

As a subsidiary of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk (Danamon Bank; AA + (idn) '/ Rating Watch Positive) - sixth-largest bank in Indonesia based assets at the end of 2012 - AI equipped with a distribution network wide to support business operations and growth. Affiliate companies accounted for approximately 68.3% of total premiums at the end of 2012. Fitch believes that the insurance premium growth will remain healthy, tapping on the synergy between AI and affiliates.

In the medium term, AI plans to further optimize the portfolio business by reducing the concentration in motor vehicle insurance business through the launch of insurance products other classes. Fitch considers that Successful diversification, if managed carefully, could be positive for the AI to reduce underwriting volatility. In addition, Fitch estimate the company’s focus on expanding retail business can benefit for business growth.

Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that the AI will continue to adopt prudent reinsurance management to reduce disaster risk and maintain buffer sufficient capital to support business operations.

Sensitivity rating

A key trigger for the rise in the rankings, including the strengthening of the franchise market and Successful diversification towards non-motor insurance business which translates into a more optimal mix business while maintaining profitability healthy operations. Key triggers downgrades include worsening corporate finance fundamentals such as weakening underwriting margin (with combined ratio higher than 100% consistently - the end of December 2012: 79.5%) and a sharp decline in the local statutory risk-based capitalization (RBC) to below 200% consistent basis (end of December 2012: 234%).