RPT-Fitch Rates Ukrsotsbank's Upcoming UAH Bonds 'B+(EXP)'/'RR4'

May 20 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Ukrsotsbank’s (Ukrsots) upcoming issue of senior unsecured UAH-denominated bonds an expected Long-term local currency rating of ‘B+(EXP)', Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’ and an expected National Long-term rating of ‘AAA(ukr)(EXP)'. Bonds will be issued during 2013 - Q114 in eight series (series I through P), of UAH250m each, totalling UAH2bn. All proceeds from the bond issues will be used to finance the bank’s lending operations.

Series I-L bonds will have a fixed interest rate of 12% p.a. until maturity in 2015, with no put option available to bondholders. Series M-P bonds, maturing in H116, will bear a fixed 12% p.a. interest rate for the first three interest periods with put option set at the end of the third interest period.

The claims of the bondholders will rank at least equally with the claims of other senior unsecured and unsubordinated creditors of Ukrsots, save those preferred by relevant Ukrainian legislation. Under Ukrainian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-Q113, retail depositors accounted for around 39% of Ukrsots’ non-equity funding, according to the bank’s local GAAP reporting.

At end-Q113, Ukrsots was the sixth-largest bank in Ukraine by total assets with a market share of 3.4%.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The issue’s Long-term local currency and National ratings corresponds to Ukrsots’ Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR; ‘B+'/Stable) and National Long-term rating (‘AAA(ukr)'/Stable), respectively. The issue’s Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’ reflects average recovery prospects for bondholders in case of default.

Ukrsots’ IDRs, Support and National Ratings are driven by the likelihood of support it may receive from Italy-based UniCredit S.p.A. (‘BBB+'/Negative), which owns 98.36% of Ukrsots via its Vienna subsidiary UniCredit Bank Austria AG (‘A’/Stable).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any changes to Ukrsots’ Long-term local currency IDR and National Long-term Rating would impact the issue’s ratings. Changes to the bank’s IDRs would likely be driven by changes in the sovereign rating. Any change in the propensity and willingness of the bank’s majority shareholder to continue operating in Ukraine would also affect the IDRs and National Long-term Rating.

Fitch rates Ukrsotsbank’s as follows:

--Long-term IDR: ‘B’, Outlook Stable

--Short-term IDR: ‘B’

--Local Currency Long Term IDR: ‘B+'; Outlook Stable

--Viability Rating: ‘ccc’

--Support Rating: ‘4’

--National Long-term rating: ‘AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable