RPT-Fitch Rates OJSC Mosenergo 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

May 24 (Reuters)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based OJSC Mosenergo Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of ‘BB+’ and a Short-term foreign currency IDR of ‘B’. Fitch has simultaneously assigned it a National Long-term rating of ‘AA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

Mosenergo’s rating of ‘BB+’ benefits from a one notch uplift for the parental support from its majority shareholder Gazprom Energoholding, a 100% subsidiary of OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable). Mosenergo’s standalone rating of ‘BB’ reflects its strong market position in electricity and heat sales in Moscow and the Moscow region, the most dynamically growing and lucrative region in Russia, its solid financial profile, and conversely its exposure to the wholesale electricity prices and heat tariffs, rising fuel costs and uncertainty inherent in its operating environment in the medium-term.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

-Parental Support

Fitch considers the strategic, operational and, to a lesser extent, legal ties between Mosenergo and its majority shareholder - Gazprom Energoholding to be moderately strong and, as a result, incorporates a one notch uplift for parental support into the company’s rating of ‘BB+'. The strategic importance of Mosenergo is underpinned by its integral role in Gazprom’s strategy of vertical integration and creation of the full value chain and their operational interdependence in regard to gas supplies/purchases. The strength of the operational links is reflected in the fact that Mosenergo accounts for almost a half of Gazprom Energoholding’s EBITDA, about a third of its electricity output and about two thirds of its heat production and around 10% of Gazprom’s domestic gas sales. We expect Mosenergo’s dividend payments to remain moderate.

Given Mosenergo’s strong credit metrics, the financial support from its majority shareholder was not needed in the past, however, Fitch would expect the financial support to be available if the need arises, which was evidenced in the example of another Gazprom Energoholding’s subsidiary - OGK-2 having received a capital injection for about RUB23bn through additional share issue, and partly by the payment terms extension for Mosenergo’s gas purchases from Gazprom during the economic downturn.

-Strong Market Position

Mosenergo’s standalone rating is supported by the company’s strong market position in Moscow and Moscow region and its position as the largest regional power generating company in Russia by volume, as well as its relatively modern and efficient generation fleet compared to the Russian average. The company represents 61% of total electricity generation market (including capacity) and 43% of heat power market in Moscow and Moscow region (70% of the heat market in Moscow), which reports the strongest demand dynamics and is arguably the most lucrative in respect of the customers’ purchasing power reflected in higher income per capita compared with the Russian average.

-Exposure to Wholesale Prices Volatility Partly Mitigated by CSA Agreements

Fitch believes that the company’s exposure to the volatility of wholesale prices is only partly offset by its participation in the long-term capacity supply agreements (CSA) for capacity sales, which provide for a solid return on investments and are estimated by Fitch to contribute about 15% to the group’s EBITDA. About half of the company’s total 2012 revenue was generated on the regulated markets for electricity and heat sales. However, Fitch believes that the sales on the regulated markets are likely to remain marginal in regard to their contribution to the group’s EBITDA (if not loss making). Therefore, we expect the CSA sales along with the company’s strong market position to remain the main mitigant to its exposure to the fluctuations of the wholesale power prices.

-Uncertainty in the Medium-term Regulatory Framework

Despite the recent steps towards liberalisation of the electricity market, the Russian regulatory framework for electricity and heat power markets remains exposed to the external, non-market influence, including political risk. In addition, support of construction of new capacity through the CSA framework is expected to cease in 2015 (albeit the 10-year agreements for plants approved by that date are expected to run until their expiration) and the new regulatory regime for modernisation and/or replacement of old facilities with new assets is yet to be determined. The discussion of the cost reflective regulation of the heat market is also underway. While Fitch believes that achieved market-based and new capacity support principles are unlikely to be completely abandoned post-2015, the expected introduction of new rules for both electricity and heat markets adds medium- and long-term uncertainty to the regulatory framework.

-Rising Fuel Prices

Mosenergo’s fuel mix is dominated by natural gas, which comprises 98% of total fuel consumption whereas coal and oil make up the remaining 2%. The company is exposed to the supplier concentration risk, even despite the new contract with OAO Novatek (‘BBB-'/Stable) expected to secure around 40% of Mosenergo’s gas consumption volumes. Gazprom (through its subsidiary) is set to remain the largest gas supplier to Mosenergo, but Fitch does not consider this risk to be constraining Mosenergo’s rating because the company is an integral part of Gazprom Group, which underpins stability of gas supplies and provides elements of vertical integration, including support through extended payment terms. We also note that the domestic gas prices are regulated and set by the Federal Tariff Service (FTS).

In its forecasts Fitch assumes the domestic gas prices to rise at 15% per annum over 2013-2015 whereas electricity prices and heat tariffs are expected to grow in line with Russia’s inflation, which is likely to put pressure on the company’s margins. While we believe that Mosenergo is better placed than its Russian peers to withstand the downward pressure on its margins due to its higher fuel efficiency, stable contribution from the CSA capacity sales to the profitability and currently strong financial profile, this is expected to affect the company’s credit metrics and thus represents one of the rating concerns.

-Relatively Diversified Customer Base

While Mosenergo’s electricity operations are characterised by a diversified customer base, its heat sales segment is exposed to the customer concentration risk. We believe that this risk is partly offset by the fact that the heat sales are carried out at the regulated tariffs and OJSC Moscow Integrated Power Company (MIPC; ‘BB+'/Rating Watch Negative) and Mosenergo are operationally interdependent, given that MIPC distributes and purchases a large share of heat produced by Mosenergo. In addition, Gazprom Energoholding is currently considering the acquisition of the City of Moscow’s majority stake in MIPC, which, if exercised, could contribute to their operational synergy effects. We do not expect that Mosenergo would contribute to funding of the contemplated acquisition.

-Strong Financial Profile

Mosenergo’s standalone rating is underpinned by its solid credit metrics. Fitch expects some deterioration of the company’s financial profile over the next three years due to the forecast margin erosion driven by expected growth of the domestic gas tariffs not fully reflected in the electricity and heat prices rise and ambitious capex programme. The agency forecasts funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage to slightly exceed 2x by 2015 (0.4x in 2012) and FFO interest coverage to fluctuate between 5x and 9x (18x in 2012) and FFO fixed charge cover to remain within the range of 4x-7x (11x in 2012) over 2013-2015. With that, the company will likely remain well placed compared with its similarly rated Russian counterparts as well as some international peers.

While we acknowledge that Mosenergo’s forecast credit metrics are strong for its rating, this, in our opinion, offsets the risks inherent in the company’s business profile, including exposure to the wholesale electricity prices volatility and regulated heat tariffs, which may not be fully economic, rise of the fuel prices as well as uncertainty of the regulatory framework in the medium-term and corporate governance limitations pertaining to the operating environment in Russia.

LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE

-Adequate Liquidity

Fitch views Mosenergo’s liquidity position as adequate - its cash position of RUB17.1bn at end-2012 was sufficient to cover its short-term debt of RUB1.9bn. Most of the company’s debt (57.5%) at end-2012 was long-term and its debt maturity profile was not onerous. The only bulk repayment is coming up in 2014 for RUB5bn of domestic bonds and RUB500m bank loan. Fitch expects the company to remain largely free cash flow (FCF) negative over the next three years. In addition, Fitch notes that the company is exposed to the currency risk as 61% of its 2012 borrowings were in EUR whereas all of its revenues were in RUB. The company is considering the possibility of implementing a foreign exchange hedging policy and about a quarter of its cash position is EUR-denominated.

The company’s cash position at end-2012 was approximately evenly split between three banks - Sberbank of Russia (‘BBB’/Stable), Gazprombank (‘BBB-'/Stable) and OJSC Alfa-Bank (‘BBB-'/Stable). The company also had an available credit line from Credit Agricole (‘A+'/Negative) for EUR138.6m at end-2012 due 2026, out of which EUR37.1m can be used for refinancing.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

-Stronger financial profile than forecast by Fitch due to, among other things, higher than expected growth rate for electricity and heat tariffs in comparison to the domestic gas prices increase (e.g. FFO net adjusted leverage below 1.5x and FFO interest coverage above 8x on a sustained basis) would be positive for the ratings.

-Stronger parental support may be positive for the ratings.

-Increased predictability of the regulatory and operational framework in Russia could also be supportive for the ratings.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

-Margin squeeze due to the rise of domestic gas pieces not fully compensated by the electric and heat prices growth, working capital drain, significant debt-funded acquisitions and/or intensive capex programme that would lead to a material deterioration of the company’s credit metrics (e.g. FFO net adjusted leverage above 3x and FFO interest coverage below 5x on a sustained basis) would be negative for the ratings.

-Weakening of the parental support may result in a removal of one notch uplift to Mosenergo’s standalone rating.

-Deterioration of the regulatory and operational environment in Russia could also be negative for the ratings.