RPT-Fitch Rates Korea Development Bank's Senior Unsecured EUR Notes 'AA-(EXP)'

May 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea Development Bank’s (KDB) proposed long-term senior unsecured EUR-denominated notes an expected ‘AA-(EXP)’ rating. The notes will be issued under the bank’s existing USD10bn global medium term note programme, last updated on 15 June 2012. The issue size and tenor have yet to be determined.

The proceeds will be used for KDB’s general corporate purposes, including repayment of maturing bonds. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.

Key Rating Drivers

The notes are rated at the same level as KDB’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The bank’s IDR is equalised with South Korea’s sovereign rating, reflecting de facto solvency guarantee by the government for KDB as per Article 44, KDB Act.

Rating Sensitivities

Any change in South Korea’s sovereign ratings would affect KDB’s ratings. A material change in KDB’s relationship with the government would trigger a review of its ratings. However, Fitch does not currently expect this to happen given the increasing importance of KDB’s policy role.

KDB is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and 100%-owned by the government through KDB Financial Group. Although KDB has been slated for privatisation since 2008, Fitch currently believes this is unlikely to be a priority given the need for policy banks to support the restructuring of the country’s troubled large corporates.