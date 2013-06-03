RPT-Fitch 7City Learning to be renamed as Fitch Learning

(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

Fitch 7city Learning is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, it has been renamed Fitch Learning. The company was formed on January 24, 2013 after Fitch Group acquired 7city Learning to combine with its existing Fitch Training unit.

Fitch Learning provides leading, end-to-end financial services training solutions to the world’s top institutions. In addition to preparing in excess of 10,000 delegates per annum for regulatory and professional certification exams, Fitch Learning delivers technical product, credit and risk training through tailored programs, public courses and innovative e-learning solutions.

“To be a leader in financial education requires both global perspective and technical expertise-- two attributes for which Fitch is well known,” says Fitch Learning CEO Paul Shaw. “We are pleased to be more closely aligned with the other Fitch Group businesses.”

Fitch Group is a global leader in financial information services, with operations in more than 30 countries. The group is comprised of Fitch Ratings, a world renowned credit rating agency; Fitch Solutions, an industry-leading provider of credit risk products and services; and Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional development firm. Fitch Group is jointly owned by Paris-based Fimalac, S.A. and New York-based Hearst Corporation.