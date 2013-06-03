RPT-Fitch: Japanese life insurers' profiles remain healthy

(Repeat for Additonal Susbcribers)

June 3 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says Japanese life insurers’ credit profiles continue to improve following their FYE13 (financial year ended March 2013) results announced in mid to late May. Factors supporting the insurers’ credit profiles include steady capital accumulation and moderate growth in earnings. The agency, however, also notes that the volatility in interest rates will remain the biggest risk for most Japanese traditional life insurers.

Accumulation of capital through earnings and consecutive hybrid securities issuance, coupled with the increased unrealised gains on securities from rising equity prices and the Japanese yen’s depreciation, have improved the average statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) of nine Fitch-rated Japanese life insurers to 768% at end-March 2013 from 628% at end-March 2012.

The nine insurers are Nippon Life Insurance Company (IFS ‘A+'/Stable), Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (IFS ‘A’/Stable), Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (IFS ‘A’/Stable), Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (IFS ‘A’/Stable), Daido Life Insurance Company (IFS ‘A+'/Stable), Taiyo Life Insurance Company (IFS ‘A’/Stable), Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited (IFS ‘BBB’/Stable), Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Co. (IFS ‘BB’/Stable) and Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co. (IFS ‘A’/Stable).

Fitch estimates, however, that the average SMR would be around 670% at end-March 2013 without increased unrealised gains on securities. The agency expects the SMR to improve further on continued efforts to reduce risk and accumulate capital, assuming financial market volatility will be within reasonable ranges. Japanese life insurers’ underwriting fundamentals continue to be stable, as their profitable third (health) sector continues to grow moderately, while they mitigate the speed of decreasing death protection products. Fitch-rated insurers’ health sector in-force premiums increased 0.7% yoy in FYE13, and their average surrender and lapse rate improved 5.57% in FYE13 from 5.76% in FYE12. Fitch expects that the growth of the health insurance sector is likely to accelerate moderately, partly because insurers are successfully launching new products such as care insurance.

Fitch-rated insurers’ core profit rose to JPY1,990bn in FYE13 from JPY1,817bn in FYE12, driven mainly by shrinking negative spread (to JPY167bn in FYE13 from JPY272bn in FYE12). This has resulted from the continuous decline in guaranteed yields together with overall flat mortality and morbidity gains. The average core profit margin of the nine rated insurers improved to 10.8% in FYE13 from 9.3% in FYE12.

Fitch expects Japanese life insurers to further improve asset and liability management (ALM) ahead of new solvency margin regulations similar to Solvency II, which is likely to be introduced in Japan within the next several years. The agency notes that the biggest risk for most Japanese traditional life insurers remains interest rate risk caused by the duration mismatch between assets and liabilities.

Six Fitch-rated insurers’ embedded value rose to JPY11.8trn at end-March 2013 from JPY9.6trn at end-March 2012, due mainly to increased unrealised gains on securities. The six insurers are Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (IFS ‘A’/Stable), Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (IFS ‘A’/Stable), Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (IFS ‘A’/Stable), Daido Life Insurance Company (IFS ‘A+'/Stable), Taiyo Life Insurance Company (IFS ‘A’/Stable), and Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited (IFS ‘BBB’/Stable).

However, their value-in-force decreased to JPY1.1trn at end-March 13 from JPY2.8trn as a result of declining bond yields in FYE13 (10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield 0.564% at end-March 2013 from 0.988% at end March 2012). This shows that Japanese life insurers’ economic capital remains vulnerable to financial market volatility, especially that of interest rates. Long-term (JGB) yields have risen recently driven by expanding liquidity premiums and/or higher expected inflation rates compared to early April when the Bank of Japan started its aggressive quantitative easing. If this trend continues, Fitch expects most Japanese traditional life insurers to likely accelerate the lengthening of their assets’ maturity in order to shorten the duration mismatch, and as a result improve their ALM.