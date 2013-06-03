FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Maintains TDA SA Nostra Empresas 1 & 2, FTA on RWN
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Maintains TDA SA Nostra Empresas 1 & 2, FTA on RWN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 3 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has maintained TDA SA Nostra Empresas 1 and 2, FTA’s notes on Rating Watch Negative as follows:

TDA SA Nostra Empresas 1 FTA:

Series C (ISIN: ES0377969029): ‘BB+sf’; maintained on RWN

Series D (ISIN: ES0377969037): ‘BB+sf’; maintained on RWN

TDA SA Nostra Empresas 2 FTA:

Series C (ISIN: ES0377957024): ‘BB+sf’, maintained on RWN

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings of the notes are credit linked to the ratings of Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN; ‘BB+'/RWN/‘B’), the originator and servicer, which holds the reserve fund. Most of the credit enhancement to the notes is provided by the reserve fund. The maintenance of the RWN on the notes reflects the RWN on BMN’s ratings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings of the notes are sensitive to the resolution of the RWN on BMN’s ratings. For example, a one-notch downgrade of BMN’s ratings would result in a one-notch downgrade of the notes’ ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.