RPT-Fitch Affirms FCT Eridan 2010-01
June 25, 2013 / 1:32 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Affirms FCT Eridan 2010-01

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT Eridan 2010-01’s notes, as follows:

EUR330.6m class A (ISIN FR0010979385): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR59.9m class B (ISIN FR0010979393): affirmed at ‘BB+sf’; Outlook Stable

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating affirmations and Outlooks reflect the stable portfolio performance. Loans in arrears for more than 90 days represent 0.04% of the portfolio, up from 0.03% in March 2012. The portfolio remains granular, with the largest obligor representing 0.45% of the portfolio balance.

Fitch has applied a rating cap to the class B notes, in line with its published criteria, ‘Criteria for Rating Caps in Structured Finance Transactions’ published in June 2013. Under the sequential and accelerated amortisation scenarios, the class B notes could experience temporary interest shortfalls as allowed by the transaction’s documentation. The transaction is currently amortising pro-rata according to its amortisation triggers.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The agency incorporated two additional stress tests in their analysis to determine the ratings’ sensitivity. The agency applied a 1.25x default rate multiplier and a 0.75x recovery rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio. In both stress tests, ratings action is likely for notes being downgraded between zero and four notches.

FCT Eridan 2010-01 (the issuer) is a static cash flow SME CLO originated by BRED Banque Populaire (‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+'). At closing, the issuer used the note proceeds to purchase a EUR950m portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to French small and medium enterprises and self-employed individuals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
