RPT-Fitch Updates Italian Residential Mortgage Criteria Assumptions; No Rating Impact Expected

Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions for assessing credit risk in Italian residential mortgage loan pools. The updated criteria assumptions in themselves are not expected to result in rating actions on existing RMBS transactions or Italian covered bonds programmes (CVBs). In particular, for CVBs Fitch will re-calculate the breakeven asset percentage (AP) for the current ratings within the next three months, which may marginally increase.

The main changes relate to the low prepayment stresses assumed by Fitch which have been reduced to reflect the fact that observed prepayment rates have reached a historical minimum. Low interest rates and credit tightening are expected to further curb borrowers’ incentive and ability to refinance. Therefore, prepayments are expected to remain low in the near to medium term. The macroeconomic variables affecting default probability have deteriorated. Foreclosure frequency and house price decline assumptions remain unchanged given they incorporate an adequate cushion to account for Fitch’s forecasts for lower GDP growth and higher unemployment. The agency has also maintained it rating scenario multiplier for deriving higher rating level stresses but increased its ‘BB’ multiplier to 1.3x from 1.1x to provide greater differentiation among lower rating categories.

House price growth in Italy was lower than in other European countries during the boom up to 2008. The decrease in nominal house prices has been limited so far to 12% driven by the deteriorating Italian macroeconomic situation and credit tightening from lenders. Since the Italian economy is still under pressure as a consequence of the ongoing eurozone debt crisis and recovery is not expected before the second half of 2013, Fitch believes there is room for further price falls of up to 11%.

The published criteria assumptions will be used for rating new and existing RMBS transactions and CVBs. The market value decline assumptions will also be used for SME CLOs secured by residential real estate.

The updated criteria assumptions in themselves are not expected to result in rating actions on existing RMBS transactions since most rating actions taken to date already reflect the factors that have been added to the criteria development process.

This report entitled “EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions”, replaces the “EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy” published on 30 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. The report should be read together with the reports entitled “EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria”, “EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria”, and “EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria”, published 6 June 2013 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch’s approach for rating Italian RMBS.

ResiEMEA - Fitch’s analytical model for assessing credit risk of residential mortgage loans - will be updated shortly to reflect the changes to the Italian criteria assumptions and will be available for download at www.fitchratings.com.

