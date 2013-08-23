FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Affirms Florentia Limited Notes; Outlook Stable
August 23, 2013 / 11:03 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Affirms Florentia Limited Notes; Outlook Stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Florentia Limited notes due October 2024, as follows:

EUR389m class A (XS0832456627) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR121m class B (XS0832457278) affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR141m class C (XS0832457864) affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable

EUR50m class D (XS0832458086) affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR50m class E (XS0832458599) affirmed at ‘BBB-sf’; Outlook Stable

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the stable to positive performance of the collateral pool over the past 11 months since transaction closing in September 2012.

Over the past three quarters the vacancy rate has decreased slightly to 4.1% from 4.4%. Over the same period the average monthly rent per square meter (sqm) has increased to EUR5.02 from EUR4.83. Capital expenditure has been at a high level, reaching almost EUR11 per sqm on an annualised basis, contributing to the vacancy reduction and increase in average rent per square meter.

In July 2013, the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) stood at 1.51x comfortably above the 1.2x covenant. Although slightly reduced from 1.62x at closing, the change was largely caused by higher capital expenditure, which is beneficial for the portfolio. The projected DSCR stands at 1.82x.

The loan to value (LTV) ratio decreased to 62.6% from 63.6% at closing, through scheduled amortisation and a limited number of asset sales. The LTV stands comfortably below the 80% contractual covenant.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Significant increases in vacancy leading to a deterioration of the portfolio income and quality would lead to a change in the lower rated notes’ Outlooks or ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
