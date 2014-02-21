RPT-Fitch: Bank of Italy Revaluation Won't Aid Bank Capital pre-AQR

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Revaluation of the stakes Italian banks own in the Bank of Italy and the lower 3% ownership cap approved by Italy’s parliament in late January won’t help banks raise regulatory core capital ahead of the ECB Asset Quality Review this year, Fitch Ratings says.

When these revaluation gains will feed into regulatory capital calculations remains unclear. National prudential filters prevent banks from including such gains in the calculation of end-2013 regulatory capital figures. This is the case whether these stakes are classified as available for sale or as equity participations in banks’ balance sheets. So revaluation gains won’t provide any immediate uplift to banks’ regulatory core capital to help with any capital shortfalls that might arise from the ECB’s comprehensive assessment that includes the AQR or if the market requires higher capital levels at some Italian banks.

But the revaluation of the Bank of Italy’s share capital to EUR7.5bn from EUR156,000 set in 1936 could boost some banks’ profits and accounting equity. Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit have the largest shares at 42.4% and 22.1%, respectively, having built these up through domestic consolidation. The effect of the revaluation could lift their Fitch Core Capital ratios by around 100bp. We would consider discounting a material boost to FCC from unrealised gains in our capital analysis. At mid-sized and smaller banks, stakes in the Bank of Italy are typically below the 3% limit and the potential benefit is much smaller.

The aim of the new law is to increase the independence of the central bank. Institutions with central bank stakes above the 3% limit will be required to reduce their holdings over time to comply. However, building a market for the central bank shares is likely to be challenging. Ownership is restricted to domestic banks, insurance companies, social security institutions and pension funds. The Bank of Italy is authorised to buy back shares temporarily to allow the banks to meet the new cap within a three year period.