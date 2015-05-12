Fitch Publishes First Edition of Fixed Income Fund Handbook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fund Quality Rating Handbook - Fixed Income Funds here LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the first edition of its Fund Quality Rating Handbook covering fixed income funds. The handbook contains Fitch's ratings and opinions on a total of 35 funds with over EUR72bn of assets under management at end-March 2015. The handbook is a compendium of the key rating drivers and related information on rated fixed income funds. Fund Quality Ratings provide an in-depth assessment of a fund's key attributes and consistency of longer-term returns relative to its peer group and/or benchmarks. Specifically they provide market participants with an independent assessment of a fund's investment process, track record and operational attributes. Ratings are assigned on a scale of "Excellent" to "Inadequate". The handbook is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Full rating reports for each fund can be found at www.fitchratings.com or www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com Contact: Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 203 530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Richard Woodrow, CFA, CAIA Associate Director +44 203 530 1388 Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Credit Funds Dashboard April 2015 here LO Funds - All Roads here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.