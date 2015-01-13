Fitch: New Zealand Banking Sector to Remain Stable in 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: New Zealand Banks here SYDNEY, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its sector Outlook for New Zealand banks will remain stable in 2015. There are sound prospects for profitability, supported by a healthy economic environment. Capitalisation is expected to remain strong, while funding and liquidity profiles should remain stable. Counterbalancing the banking system's strength are increasing risks to asset quality, although Fitch does not expect these to manifest before end-2015. Sound economic prospects and further improvements in the labour market should help support asset quality within the banks' household exposures. There is however some downside risk to agriculture exposures should dairy prices remain low until mid-2015. However, the dairy farm industry finds itself in a better financial position relative to 2009 recession. Further increases in New Zealand's official cash rate (OCR) would also increase repayment pressure on some borrowers, although monetary policy is expected to remain supportive for some time. If either scenario were to occur it is unlikely to have a noticeable impact on asset quality until late 2015. The use of buffers in serviceability testing for borrowers provides some offset to this risk. New Zealand banks are among the more profitable in the developed world. Fitch expects them to maintain strong net interest margins. Any reduction in asset margins due to fierce mortgage competition is likely to be offset by further funding cost reductions. In addition, cost management should remain efficient. Loan impairment charges may increase, although from a low level. Overall, Fitch forecasts healthy profitability which should support internal capital generation. Capital levels are likely to remain adequate at current levels although the capital structure for larger banks may alter. Funding and liquidity are likely to remain stable, although some improvements in maturity profiles are possible. Generally, banks are focused on funding lending growth through either customer deposits or long-term wholesale funding. Fitch expects the banks' liquidity position to remain sound, at least covering short-term funding maturities. The Positive Outlook on Kiwibank Limited (Kiwibank, AA/Positive) reflects the Positive Outlook on the New Zealand Sovereign. Kiwibank is a core subsidiary of New Zealand Post Limited, which is fully-owned by the New Zealand government. All other bank ratings have a Stable Outlook. The report entitled '2015 Outlook: New Zealand Banks', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.