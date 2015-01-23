Fitch Rates OCBC NISP's Senior Bond 'AAA(idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned ratings to Indonesia-based PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk (OCBC NISP; AAA(idn)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured bonds, the second tranche to be issued this year under the 2013 IDR 6trn bond programme, as follows: - bonds with maturity of two and three years assigned National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' - bonds with maturity of 370 days assigned National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. The bond issue will be up to IDR3trn in size and the proceeds will be used to support the company's business growth. 'AAA' National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds are rated at the same level as OCBC NISP's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings according to Fitch criteria. OCBC NISP's rating reflects Fitch's belief that the bank is likely to receive extraordinary support, if needed, from its parent Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC, AA-/Stable). This stems from OCBC NISP's strategic importance to OCBC's regional presence in south-east Asia, OCBC's majority ownership (85.08%), ongoing parental financial support, and name sharing. While asset quality was good and its impaired loans ratio lower than the industry average in the last four years, OCBC NISP's impaired loans increased to 1.1% of gross loans at end-September 2014(end-2013: 0.7%). However, remedial steps have been taken by the bank to improve the asset quality. Although the bank's return on assets remained steady at 1.7% in 3Q14 compared with 1.8% in 2013, Fitch expects profitability to come under pressure in the near to medium term due to potential higher funding and credit costs. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes in OCBC NISP's National Ratings would affect the issue ratings. There is no rating upside for OCBC NISP's National Ratings as they are already at the top of the scale. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes in OCBC NISP's National Ratings would affect the issue ratings. There is no rating upside for OCBC NISP's National Ratings as they are already at the top of the scale. Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading to a weakening of perceived support from OCBC, such as major changes to ownership or a significant weakening in the parent's financial ability, although Fitch believes this to be a remote prospect in the near to medium term. Deterioration in OCBC NISP's standalone financial profile is unlikely to impact its National Rating unless the factors underpinning the parent's support also weaken. 