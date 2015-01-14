Fitch: Global Housing Markets Improve; Home Ownership Levels Drop

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook â€“ 2015 here LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest annual Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook report that home ownership levels are continuing to drop in many countries despite stable or positive outlooks for most mortgage markets. As a result of market dislocations post-crisis, home ownership levels face challenges as large foreclosure pipelines are expected to displace owners in some countries such as the US, Spain, and Ireland, whilst new lending remains well below pre-crisis levels - particularly in the eurozone periphery. Stretched affordability, especially in Australia and parts of the UK and a growing preference for renting, are also having an impact. The percentage of homeowners in the US has fallen to 65% from 69% in 2006. The steady decline has been mainly driven by foreclosures, mortgage scarcity and unemployment. In the UK, home ownership has dropped even more sharply, falling to below 65% from 73% in just six years. On-going affordability pressures in Australia are likely to continue to make renting attractive relative to buying, with the ratio of homeowners falling to 67.5% in 2012 from 70.7% in 2000. Tight credit availability and stretched affordability should continue to lead to falling home ownership levels in many countries around the globe with a generation of first time buyers largely priced out of the market. Supporting factors for the expected improvement in the mortgage market include better macro-economic conditions, low interest rates, and for some markets, improvements in affordability. The main emerging threats are the prospect of rising interest rates for some markets and deflationary pressures in the eurozone. Gradual rate rises are expected in the US and the UK, but the eurozone's mostly high sensitivity to rate changes will not be tested anytime soon. Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore exhibit relatively high rate sensitivity, but balancing factors such as economic performance mitigate this. The effects of the housing and economic crises have been long-lasting - particularly in the eurozone periphery, where the outlooks are weakest. Fitch expects moderate house price growth of around 2% in the Netherlands, US, UK and Canada, albeit with some concerns regarding sustainability in the latter. UK regional growth trends may actually reverse as the South East slows and the North picks up due to stretched affordability in the South East. Eurozone corrections should continue next year in Greece, France, Italy, and Belgium. Policy actions in Hong Kong and Singapore are targeting a soft landing but Hong Kong risks a sharp price correction given its significant affordability stretch. Fitch expects Australian house prices to continue to rise albeit at a lower rate than the past 12 months. Gross new mortgage lending should rise in all but seven countries (US, France, Greece, Portugal, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Belgium) covered by the report as consumer confidence generally returns, but policy measures, borrower caution, tight credit and low savings in some markets may be a constraint. The UK and the Netherlands could see annual increases of up to 10% due to improving housing market liquidity. US volumes will fall again as refinancing activity drops on rising rates. Anticipation of rate rises is driving a global trend to fixed rate products in many markets. Lending in the eurozone periphery is likely to stay weak. Policy supports for housing and mortgage markets put in place post-crisis are starting to be removed, and prudential measures now target overheating markets in the Asia Pacific region, Canada, the UK and perhaps Ireland in the near future. While such measures reduce long-term risks, they put pressure on home prices and lending. The new report, entitled 'Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook - 2015' covers 22 countries and assesses the key factors facing the major global housing markets in 2015. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Gregg Kohansky (EMEA) Managing Director +44 20 3530 1376 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Andre Dahlkamp (EMEA) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1145 Rui Pereira (North America) Managing Director +1 212 908 0766 Ben McCarthy (APAC) Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.