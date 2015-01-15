Fitch Rates Westpac's Series 2015-C1 EUR1.25bn Covered Bonds AAA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac Banking Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2015-C1 EUR1.25bn mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings the total outstanding issuance to AUD23bn. The fixed-rate bond is due in January 2022 and benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on WBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high) and an asset percentage (AP) of 89%, which provides a small buffer to Fitch's breakeven AP of 89.5% for a 'AAA' rating, supporting a tested rating of 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on WBC's IDR. The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%, corresponding to a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7% is driven by the asset disposal loss component of 16.7% due to maturity mismatches and the refinancing assumptions applied to Australian residential mortgages, followed by the cover pool's credit loss of 4.2% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow valuation component reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 7.5% due to the longer weighted average life of the assets versus the liabilities and excess spread available under the programme. Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average residual life of the assets at 15.5 years and the liabilities at 3.8 years. As of end-November 2014, the cover pool consisted of 130,380 loans secured by first-ranking Australian residential property mortgages with a total outstanding balance of AUD31.76bn, plus AUD3.24bn of cash. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade should any of the following occurred: WBC's IDR was downgraded by two notches; the D-Cap fell by more than one category; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%. Contacts: Primary Analyst Claire Heaton Director +61 2 8256 0361 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst James Leung Director +61 2 8256 0322 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 The source of information used to assess these ratings was Westpac Banking Corporation. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds ', dated 13 May 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2014; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria', dated 23 June 2014; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia', dated 23 June 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014; 'Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS' dated 23 June 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 