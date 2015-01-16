Fitch Rates Monsanto's $365MM 30-Year Sr. Unsecured Notes 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Monsanto Company's (Monsanto, NYSE: MON) proposed senior unsecured notes in the amount of $365 million. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with the company's $7.6 billion in principal amount of senior unsecured notes outstanding as of Nov. 30, 2014. Monsanto plans to use the net proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases and capital expenditures. The notes are callable after two years at par and will have a put option upon a change of control and a downgrade of the notes below investment grade. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Monsanto's substantive market positions in corn, soybean, cotton and vegetables seeds and traits; in addition to leading or sizeable positions depending on crop and geography. The company has R&D-driven expertise in plant biotechnology that enables high profit margins and strong cash flows. The company's portfolio benefits from patent protection for most of its key products which creates high barriers of entry for new market entrants. In addition, Monsanto licenses its technologies and traits to its competitors. These agreements generate a recurring royalty stream that further supports the company's profitability. Monsanto's credit profile is strong, marked by robust operating margins, significant free cash flow, moderate leverage and solid liquidity. The company generated $4.8 billion of operating EBITDA in the LTM period ended Nov. 30, 2014, corresponding to 30% of net sales. Over the same period, free cash flow after dividends but before acquisitions was approximately $738 million. Pro forma for the debt issuance, total debt to operating EBITDA for the period was 1.7x. Fitch expects financial leverage to remain at or below 2x. Fitch expects Monsanto to continue to generate substantial positive free cash flow in most fiscal years and to maintain a strong credit profile appropriate for an R&D-driven company. Monsanto's operating profits are driven by its corn seeds and traits which accounted for about 60% of fiscal gross profits. Farm economics are very healthy, which enables more farmers to buy newer generation seeds and traits. Corn planting in the U.S. is expected to be lower in 2015 than in 2014 given high stores and low prices, but soybean planting should benefit and overall results should be flat. The rating is constrained by the company's share buyback program and sizeable dividends. As of Nov. 30, 2014, Monsanto had about $4.6 billion remaining under the June 2014, two-year, share repurchase program. Fitch expects Monsanto to balance share repurchases with investment opportunities to retain its target capital structure of 1.5x net debt/EBITDA. The Stable Outlook is based on robust operating performance and expectations for long term sales and earnings growth. Fitch notes that the November quarter is the seasonal working capital use but free-cash flow positive quarter. The company's liquidity totaled approximately $5.6 billion at Nov. 30, 2014 with available cash at $3.1 billion and full availability under the company's $2.5 billion revolving credit facility due April 2016. As of Nov. 30, 2014, commercial paper outstanding was $395 million, accrued marketing programs were $952 million and deferred revenues were $2.5 billion. The revolver has a total debt to total capital covenant of less than 66 2/3% compared to the Nov. 30, 2014 ratio of 52%. Fitch expects the company to remain in compliance. Estimated maturities of long-term debt over the medium term are $300 million in FY 2016, $900 million in FY 2017, $300 million in FY 2018 and $800 million in FY 2019. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --Total Debt/EBITDA declines on a sustained basis below 1.25x. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --Total Debt/EBITDA increases on a sustained basis above 2.25x; --Liquidity, of which cash is at least $2 billion, less than $3 billion; --Regulatory actions that threaten Monsanto's business model. Fitch currently rates Monsanto as follows: --Long-term IDR 'A-'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'A-'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A-'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial Paper 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Monica M. Bonar Senior Director +1-212-908-0579 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Gregory Fodell Associate Director +1-312-368-3117 Committee Chairperson Sean T. Sexton, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3130 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 2014); --'North American Chemicals 2015 Outlook' (December 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here 2015 Outlook: North American Chemicals (Strong Domestic Growth) here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.