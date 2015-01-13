Fitch: Santander's Capital Closes Gap to Peers, Supports Growth

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Last week's capital increase by Banco Santander is positive for its credit profile, Fitch Ratings says. It brings its capital ratios into line with many European peers and means the bank is better positioned for higher capital requirements under Basel III and for growth. Diversification benefits, resilient earnings generation capacity and now an improved capital position support Santander's ratings (A-/Stable) one notch above Spain's sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable). But we believe interconnectedness between a bank's creditworthiness and that of its sovereign of domicile remains, limiting the notching between the bank and the sovereign. Santander estimates a fully loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of around 9.7% after the capital increase, up from 8.3% at end-2014. Its good underlying capital generation capacity will benefit from a lower total dividend payout in 2015. Together these should provide flexibility to support balance-sheet growth, which the bank expects to be predominantly organic. In our opinion, it is important for the rating that the group maintains capital ratios at this higher level, particularly as the bank plans loan growth, while further improving asset quality. Santander's guidance for its fully loaded Basel III CET1 ratio for 2016 is 10%-11%. This would largely come from improvements in profitability thanks to better macroeconomic and growth prospects in many of its countries of operation, and despite the likely increase in risk-weighted assets. This is plausible in light of Santander's 2014 results estimate of a 30% yoy rise in attributable net profit, largely supported by improved revenues, contained costs and lower loan impairment charges. On 9 January Santander concluded a EUR7.5bn capital increase through an accelerated book-building offer to institutional investors, which represented 9.6% of its equity before the capital increase. The group also adjusted its dividend policy, which had remained unchanged since 2008. The new dividend policy will entail a reduction of dividends by two-thirds in 2015 to 20 cents per share from 60 cents, but cash dividends will be restored as 15 cents will be in cash and 5 cents in scrip. In subsequent years, dividend performance will be aligned with earnings growth. The bank states a cash pay-out goal of between 30% and 40% of recurring profit. Contact: Cristina Torrella Senior Director Financial Institutions +34 93 323 8405 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Roger Turro Director Financial Institutions +34 93 323 8406 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Spanish Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.