Fitch Rates CTBC Bank's Senior Unsecured Bonds 'AA+(twn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.'s (CTBC Bank) upcoming USD257m senior unsecured bonds a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)'. The bonds carry a zero coupon rate and will mature on 27 January 2045 if there is no early redemption by CTBC Bank. The notes have a soft call provision that allows for early redemption of all of the notes on 27 January of each year beginning 2017. The bond proceeds will be used to support CTBC Bank's diversified funding base. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Debt Rating The senior unsecured bond is rated at the same level as CTBC Bank's National Long-Term rating of 'AA+(twn)', which reflects the relative vulnerability of default on its senior obligations within a national scale for Taiwan. The bond constitutes direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the bank and is rated in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating senior unsecured bond instruments. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Rating Any rating action on CTBC Bank's National Long-Term rating will trigger a similar move on the debt rating. The other ratings on CTBC Bank are unchanged and are as follows: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'A'; Outlook Negative Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'F1'; National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Negative National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn)'; Viability Rating of 'a'; Support Rating of '3' Support Rating Floor of 'BB+' Senior unsecured bonds' National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)'; Subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating of 'A-' and National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(twn)'; Perpetual cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating of 'BBB' and National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(twn)'; Perpetual cumulative US dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating of 'BBB'; Perpetual non-cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds' (Basel III Additional Tier 1 capital) National Long-Term Rating of 'A(twn)'; Subordinated bonds' (Basel III Tier 2 capital) National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(twn)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA Director +886 2 8175 7604 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd. Taipei, Taiwan Secondary Analyst Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha Senior Director +662 108 0151 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014 and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.