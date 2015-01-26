Fitch: Changing Dynamics for Absolute Return Funds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Absolute Return Funds Dashboard - Jan 2015 here PARIS, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that changing market dynamics may lead global absolute return (AR) fund managers to rely less on carry and yield strategies and to exploit more directional strategies. Last year, overall, was a good year for AR funds, with 80% of funds, as in 2013, capturing positive returns averaging 3%. Yet, changing market conditions in mid-2014 have favoured trend-following strategies (such as macro / momentum CTA (commodity trading advisors). By contrast, the environment became less supportive of the yield and fixed income-based strategies that are widely exploited by AR funds, as demonstrated by their carry and short volatility biases. European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme in January 2015 may again tempt AR fund managers to increase their overall market exposure, participating in the European "reflation trade". In Fitch's opinion, AR fund managers may be more willing to exploit more directional, long volatility strategies as yield expectations fall in 2015. In addition, higher volatility and disparity in returns may also provide more opportunities for stock and bond picking, and for long/short strategies. Stronger-rated funds are those that remain loyal to their investment approach, while adapting performance drivers (e.g multi-strategy funds) as market dynamic change, thereby providing more stable, less correlated returns. Fitch also closely monitors those hidden biases or style drifts that would not be consistent with the stated investment approach of an AR fund. The report, "Absolute Return Funds: January 2015", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Li Huang Associate Director +86 21 50973018 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Absolute Return Funds: Fund Quality Rating Considerations here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.