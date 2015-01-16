Fitch Affirms Polish City of Szczecin at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Szczecin's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlooks and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario regarding Szczecin's robust operating performance. It also reflects the city's prudent financial management, rationalisation of operating spending, healthy debt ratios and moderate debt levels. The ratings also factor in growing indirect risk related to the debt of the city's companies which, however, are able to service their own debt. Fitch expects the city to maintain its robust operating performance with an operating margin of 11% per annum in 2015-2016, which will on average cover its annual debt service of PLN70m by 3x. This will be driven by continued operating spending restraint and by increasing revenue from local taxes and fees, supported by the expansion of the city's tax base. The city has not incurred new debt over the last two years. Direct debt declined 2.3% in 2014 to PLN913m. In 2015 the city will make final payments for investments that were recently completed. This, together with increased capex (carried forward from 2014), is likely to raise direct debt by 18% to PLN1078m or 62% of current revenue. However, with the completion of investments Fitch forecasts Szczecin's direct debt will stabilise at a moderate 60%-65% of current revenue from 2016. Despite growing debt Szczecin's debt service and debt-to-current balance ratios should remain healthy in 2015-2016. We expect the debt-to-current balance ratio to increase to seven years (from an estimated 4.6 years in 2014), but still well below an estimated average debt maturity of 20 years. The city is exposed to interest rate and FX risks, as almost all of Szczecin's debt carries floating rates (80%) and 44% is euro-denominated. Both these risks are mitigated by Szczecin's conservative financial management; it usually budgets higher amounts for interest payments than the actual amount paid. Szczecin's major investments have reached the implementation phase. According to preliminary data, the city's capex for 2014 is estimated to have been lower than projected, at PLN441m, as a result of some investments being carried forward onto 2015. Capex is likely to peak at PLN630m in 2015 as Szczecin makes final payments for completed investments. Over 50% of these payments will be financed by capital revenue made up of EU grants. We expect the city's capex to stabilise at below PLN300m from 2016. Fitch regards the city's strong liquidity buffer and liquidity management as a positive rating factor. Cash in the city's accounts plus liquid deposits totalled more than PLN160m at the end of each month in 2014, yielding PLN4.8m in interest income. The city has not had the need to use its liquidity credit line of PLN150m. Fitch expects Szczecin's indirect risk from municipal companies' debt to increase to about PLN750m in 2015, from an estimated PLN610m at end-2014. However, such contingent risk is mitigated by the municipal companies' capacity to repay their debt by themselves. Although Szczecin may support its companies through capital injections, they tend to be small in relation to the city's budget. RATING SENSITIVITIES Szczecin's ratings could be upgraded if the city strengthens its operating performance on a sustained basis, with an operating margin above 12% accompanied by stabilising direct debt following containment of capex in the medium term. A downgrade could result from a weakening of the city's operating margin to below 7%, accompanied by debt rising well above Fitch's projections, resulting in significant deterioration in the debt-to-current balance ratio to beyond 10 years. 