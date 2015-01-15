Fitch London Credit Outlook 2015 Conference Highlights

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' annual series of European credit outlook events returns to London today, with a combination of presentations and panel discussions focussing on what 2015 holds for the credit markets. Below are some highlight quotes from today's presentations. Macro Analysis James McCormack, Global Head of Sovereign Ratings "Global growth is picking up, but remains varied by region with the Eurozone still well behind the strong growth in the US. Oil prices are a net positive for global growth and are pushing inflation rates lower, but are not expected to prevent a divergence of monetary policies in the US and the Eurozone. For emerging markets with high levels of US denominated debt, this is a key issue as prospects for Fed tightening and the continued strong dollar this year leave them more exposed. Sovereign ratings have stabilised globally, with the previous convergence of emerging market and developed market credit profiles now over given the effects of weaker commodity prices and currencies on emerging markets. In Europe, with Greek elections later this month and on-going Russia Ukraine geopolitics, event risk will remain high in 2015." Corporate Sector Outlook Mike Dunning, Head of EMEA Corporate Ratings "Despite weak growth in Europe, EMEA's corporates remain well positioned as credit metrics gradually improve against a backdrop of strong bond issuance and a continued cheap funding environment. The downside risks of deflation, weak oil and commodity prices and currency devaluation will likely have the biggest impact on emerging market issuers and cyclical peripheral corporates. We see increasing M&A activity in 2015 as well positioned corporates consolidate weaker players, but we expect management teams to remain prudent on M&A leverage, balancing debt funding with equity and using hybrids. The high-yield and leverage loan markets will continue to be driven by cheap refinancing and M&A demand. The bond market will likely remain the more cautious and volatile. High yield bond investors will favour stronger credit stories in non-cyclical sectors over weaker, highly leveraged cyclically exposed credits." Bank Sector Outlook Bridget Gandy, Co-Head of EMEA Financial Institutions "Changing sovereign support dynamics mean that there is currently an unusually high proportion of EU banks' Long-term IDRs on negative outlook. The Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) is being implemented at national level and, for eurozone countries, the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) will transfer resolution decision-making to an independent, supra-national body from January 2016. Fitch expects to downgrade around 50 EU banks and their related entities' IDRs in the first half of 2015. Although the sovereign support story is dominating our rating outlooks at the moment, it is important to mention that we consider the intrinsic creditworthiness of EU banks in general to be on a stable to improving trend. There are some exceptions, for example some of Italy's banks, where deterioration in the operating environment is still working its way through their asset quality and revenue numbers." Further details about today's event can be found here: here l.pdf In addition to London today, our credit outlook event series visited Paris (Tuesday) and Frankfurt (Wednesday) this week and moves on next week to Madrid (Thursday, January 22) before concluding in Amsterdam next Friday, January 23. The full suite of Fitch Credit Outlook reports can be accessed here: here eshow-_-Outlooks On Twitter? Use #FitchCredit to share and track insights from the Credit Outlook events Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.