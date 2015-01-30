Fitch Publishes Rating on Jih Sun International Bank's Basel III Tier 2 Bond

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the National Long-Term Rating on Taiwan-based Jih Sun International Bank's (JSIB; BB+/A-(twn)/Stable) TWD2.5bn subordinated unsecured bonds of 'BBB(twn)'. The bond carries a fixed coupon rate of 2.2% and matures on 30 January 2022. The proceeds, which qualify as Taiwanese Basel III Tier 2 (B3T2) capital, will be used to increase its capitalisation. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Debt Rating Fitch typically rates Taiwan's B3T2 debt two notches below the issuer's anchor rating, comprising zero notching for non-performance risk and two notches for loss severity. Wider notching than Fitch's base case of one notch reflects the poor recovery prospects for Taiwanese B3T2 debt at the point of non-viability or government receivership. Taiwan's authorities would only move a bank into insolvency administration when it reaches a very low capital level or a 2% capital adequacy ratio, reducing the recovery prospects for B3T2 debt. In JSIB's case, Fitch notches its B3T2 note from its National Long-Term Rating, which is aligned with the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of its parent Jih Sun Financial Holding (JSFH; BB+/A-(twn)/Stable). This reflects JSIB's status as core subsidiary of the group, as well as the obligatory support from JSFH under Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act. Such parental support can and will effectively neutralise the non-performance risk of a subsidiary bank's subordinated debts. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Rating Any change to the National Long-Term Rating of JSIB is likely to trigger a similar move in its debt ratings. Any rating action on JFHC could trigger a similar rating action on JSIB's IDRs and National Ratings. The other ratings on JSIB are unchanged and are as follows: Long-Term IDR of 'BB+'; Stable Outlook Short-Term IDR of 'B' National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(twn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term Rating of 'F2(twn)' Viability Rating of 'bb' Subordinated debt National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(twn)' Contact: Primary Analyst Clark Wu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7602 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Associate Director +886 2 8175 7605 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.