Fitch: Rated Chinese Developers' Bonds Due in 2015 Well Funded

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Chinese property developers rated by the agency that have offshore bonds due in 2015 have ample liquidity to redeem them or are in a position to refinance these maturities, if they have not already done so. Three Fitch-rated homebuilders have bonds due in 2015: Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (BB+/Stable) has USD400m (equivalent to CNY2.5bn) of bonds due in August 2015, Beijing Capital Land Ltd (BB/Stable) has CNY2bn of offshore bonds due in November 2015, and Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited (BBB-/Stable) has CNY2.6bn of onshore bonds due in June 2015. Trade centre developer China South City Limited (B+/Stable) has CNY2.2bn of offshore bonds due in October 2015. These maturities are small compared with the sales generated by these companies. In December 2014 alone, Country Garden generated contracted sales of CNY24.8bn, 10 times the amount of its 2015 bonds maturing. Beijing Capital Land's December sales of CNY4.8bn was 2.4x its maturing 2015 bonds, and the corresponding number for Sino-Ocean Land is almost 2.0x with CNY5.1bn in sales. China South City does not report monthly sales, but its sales in the quarter ending December 2014 was CNY2bn. This shows that the Chinese developers with good-quality projects can readily raise cash from property sales to service their debt maturities. For example, in December 2014, homebuilder Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited (BB-/Negative) redeemed USD1.35bn of bonds originally due in January 2015 using cash on its balance sheet. These Chinese property developers typically hold large cash balances to ensure unforeseen changes in sales trends do not materially impact their liquidity profile. The unrestricted cash positions as at June 2014 for Country Garden, Beijing Capital Land, and Sino-Ocean Land were CNY15.9bn, CNY9.5bn and CNY11.8bn respectively; while that for China South City as at September 2014 was CNY8.5bn. These amounts are materially larger than the amount of their bonds due in 2015. The companies also have a good amount of control over their liquidity positions because cash outflows, mainly for land acquisitions and development expenditure, are usually discretionary items. Any uncertainty that causes sales fluctuations - and impacts liquidity - is due to either government policy changes or market imbalances. In most cases, the companies can adjust their development pace in a matter of months to improve their liquidity positions.